VMware Telco Cloud now supports 275+ VNFs and CNFs

VMware outlined significant progress with its Telco Cloud and automation platform, which now support over 275 virtual network functions (VNFs). The latest release of VMware Telco Cloud Platform adds the capability to:

Upgrade control plane and worker node pools separately, amid management of cluster failures.

Protect and better secure 5G networks from sophisticated security attacks with intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) for east-west network traffic.

Accelerate the deployment of network services with an expanding partner ecosystem of over 275 virtualized and containerized network functions (VNFs and CNFs) including Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core.

“The success of 5G rollouts hinges on the ability to disaggregate networks and roll out new services at a faster pace and larger scale,” said Ashok Khuntia, Mavenir’s President, Core Networks. “With Mavenir’s 5G Converged Packet Core certified through the VMware Ready for Telco Cloud program, we were able to quickly validate our CSAR package conformity as well as the steps for onboarding and lifecycle management of our network functions. As a result, VMware and Mavenir will enable CSPs to quickly onboard and deploy network functions resulting in time, money and integration savings.”

The latest release of VMware Telco Cloud Service Assurance 2.0 enables new use cases for mobile service assurance, including CaaS, 4G and 5G mobile cores, network slicing, and RAN.

