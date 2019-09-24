Viettel picks Infinera Synchronization for 5G rollout across Vietnam

Viettel has selected Infinera’s Optical Timing Channel 2.0 (OTC2.0) solution to prepare its synchronization network for Viettel’s 5G pilot rollout.

Infinera’s OTC2.0 is a standalone synchronization technology that can be deployed across virtually all DWDM networks from any vendor to ensure timing and synchronization of cell towers is seamless and meets the demanding performance criteria required by 5G applications even in challenging fiber environments. Viettel selected Infinera’s OTC2.0 solution for its superior performance and leading resiliency capabilities.

“Resilient and accurate synchronization performance enables us to fully utilize our most valuable asset, our spectrum,” said Mr. Dao Xuan Tung, Project Leader of Research and Implementation of Time/Phase Synchronization System for 5G Network at Viettel. “Infinera’s OTC2.0 solution will enable us to deploy a comprehensive 5G network and deliver superior solutions to our customers.”

“Synchronization requirements have become more stringent and more important for mobile operators like Viettel as they modernize their networks for 5G transport,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s synchronization capabilities enable both mobile network operators and wholesale carriers to deliver network-based synchronization with industry-leading high performance and resiliency.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/viettel-selects-infinera-synchronization-solution-to-support-5g-rollout-across-vietnam