Video: What's next for enterprise connectivity? (after MPLS and SDWAN)

What's next for enterprise connectivity?

Graphiant, a start-up based in Silicon Valley, has just unveiled a new network edge service that promises to shake up the established framework of VPNs, including MPLS and SDWAN.

In this video, we hear from Khalid Raza, founder and CEO of Graphiant, and who is widely regarded as a visionary in routing protocols and large-scale network architectures. Raza previously was founder & CTO of Viptela, an SDWAN pioneer that was eventually acquired by Cisco for $610 million in 2017.

https://youtu.be/iVtnsTlnKfs