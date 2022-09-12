Verizon tests 200 MHz of C-band spectrum

Verizon completed lab trials using 200 MHz of C-band spectrum for 5G – a significant increase from the 60 MHz of spectrum it has deployed in 5G markets to date.

Last month, Verizon announced it was beginning to deploy 5G over 100 MHz of the spectrum.

Verizon won C-Band licenses for between 140-200 MHz in all available markets, and began in the first 46 areas deploying up to 60 MHz. Over the next few years as additional spectrum is cleared by satellite companies, Verizon will be able to deploy 5G Ultra Wideband on all available bandwidth that it has licensed, up to 200 MHz. Every piece of equipment being deployed today is capable of the full 200MHz of bandwidth.

“Imagine adding several more lanes to a highway,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology and Planning at Verizon. “The more lanes, the more cars can get on and off the interstate and the faster they can drive. In the same way, the more spectrum we open up on our network, the more data can move across our network faster and more efficiently.”

“Spectral efficiency is critical as we scale our network and define new, automated, customized ways for customers to use our network” said Koeppe. “We have a long history of efficiently using the assets we have and we intend to continue to flex our engineering muscle as strong stewards of spectrum licenses. Using technologies like carrier aggregation, maximizing the build for long term access to spectrum and planning ahead for future spectrum needs has allowed us to engage a highly disciplined approach to efficiently and rapidly make these spectrum resources available to our customers.”

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-speed-performance-benefits-200-mhz-c-band-spectrum