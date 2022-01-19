Verizon serves nearly 48% of its cell sites with owned fiber

Verizon now connects nearly 48% of its cell sites with its own deployed fiber optic cables and is on track to reach about 50% by the end of this year.

In June Verizon announced that data traffic on its 5G Ultra Wideband network had already increased 249%, and it expects continued increases as more customers adopt the new technology and begin to experience the robust capabilities and performance of 5G Ultra Wideband.

Verizon has also announced plans to upgrading older router equipment with new equipment capable of 400 Gbps per port.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/owned-fiber-increases-reliability-improves-performance