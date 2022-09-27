Vantage opens 2nd Kuala Lumpur data center, 3rd under construction

Vantage Data Centers is on-schedule to activate the second data center (KUL12) on its Cyberjaya campus in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In addition, the company is constructing a third facility (KUL13) on the growing campus to meet customer demand in the region.

“Vantage is actively investing in new developments in Malaysia to serve growing customer demand and support the country’s aspiration to become a digital economic hub,” said Brian Groen, president of Vantage’s APAC business. “We are excited to open the doors to this additional data center while continuing our expansion and investment in greater Kuala Lumpur.”

Located on a four-acre campus in the Malaysia Digital Districts, KUL12 is a four-story data center with a variety of sustainability features, including the use of a closed-loop chilling system that requires virtually no water for cooling. The project was completed in approximately 1 million working hours without any lost-time injuries since breaking ground in May 2021. KUL12 and the flagship KUL11 facility provide a combined 10MW of IT capacity across 194,000 square feet of space.

Vantage is also constructing KUL13, a third facility on the Cyberjaya campus. KUL13 will offer an additional 5MW of capacity to hyperscale customers and local enterprises and will open its doors to customers in the first half of 2023.