USB4 Version 2.0 promises up to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C

The upcoming USB4 Version 2.0 specification promises to deliver up to 80 Gbps over the USB Type-C cable and connector.

The USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery (USB PD) specifications will also be updated to enable this higher level of data performance.

Key characteristics of the updated USB4 solution include:

Up to 80 Gbps operation, based on a new physical layer architecture, using existing 40 Gbps USB Type-C passive cables and newly-defined 80 Gbps USB Type-C active cables.

Updates to data and display protocols to better use the increase in available bandwidth.

USB data architecture updates now enable USB 3.2 data tunneling to exceed 20 Gbps.

Updated to align with the latest versions of the DisplayPort and PCIe specifications.

Backward compatibility with USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

“Once again following USB tradition, this updated USB4 specification doubles data performance to deliver higher levels of functionality to the USB Type-C ecosystem,” said Brad Saunders, USB Promoter Group Chairman. “Solutions seeing the most benefit from this speed enhancement include higher-performance displays, storage, and USB-based hubs and docks.”

https://www.usb.org/sites/default/files/2022-09/USB%20PG%20USB4%20Version%202.0%2080Gbps%20Announcement_FINAL.pdf