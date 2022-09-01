Telstra implements Ericsson's network slicing for enterprise services

Telstra is deploying an automated standards-based network slicing service orchestration capability in the commercial network using Ericsson Orchestration and Ericsson Inventory. These capabilities, in combination with the network's 5G RAN and dual-mode 5G Core, enable Telstra to provide enterprise customers with new differentiated services that have the potential ability to deliver assured network characteristics such as throughput, latency and resilience.

Telstra has also successfully deployed the Ericsson Local Packet Gateway in Telstra’s commercial 5G network.

Shailin Sehgal, Executive, Product Enablement Technology, Telstra said: “In the past it took a long time to deploy and scale new service constructs in our network. Now, with 5G’s service-based architecture combined with automation via network orchestration, we are able to work with our customers to imagine and deploy new differentiated services quickly and scale them economically. We have been working with Ericsson to bring these new innovations to our enterprise customers for several years and these latest World and Australian first capabilities are another example of this collaboration.”

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand, says: “Ericsson has developed its Orchestration and Local Packet Gateway solutions to help forward looking customers such as Telstra deliver sought-after enterprise services via automated network slicing and edge use cases. With many decades of close strategic partnership between Ericsson and Telstra, we are proud to have helped deliver these capabilities into Telstra’s commercial 5G network to achieve leading 5G service creation capabilities.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2/2022/9/telstra-in-partnership-with-ericsson-announce-suite-of-upcoming-5g-standalone-automated-and-orchestrated-services-for-enterprises