Telia Finland implements Nokia's 5G network slicing for FWA

Telia Finland is deploying of the world’s first commercial 5G standalone (SA) network with network slicing for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services.

Nokia will upgrade Telia’s entire 5G Radio Access Network infrastructure to enable 5G slicing utilizing equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio including 5G radio and baseband products. Nokia’s industry-leading, energy-efficient 5G AirScale network portfolio delivers best-in-class connectivity and supports mobile operators rapidly transitioning to 5G standalone networks. 5G SA is the foundation for some of the most transformative 5G use cases such as cloud gaming and extended reality.

The capability enables Telia Finland to offer a range of broadband deals with guaranteed service levels to its customers by dynamically allocating a portion of the network for 5G FWA.

Nokia is the long-term strategic partner of Telia and exclusive provider of 5G RAN and Core in Finland. Nokia is also a long-standing strategic partner to Telia Company and also supplies 5G SA core in Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden in the Nordic and Baltic regions.

Jari Collin, CTO at Telia, commented: "We were one of the first operators in Europe to introduce a 5G standalone and Core network and with the encouraging feedback of our customers, we are now deploying this new technology commercially. 5G’s most innovative applications will be built on our 5G network, and we want to keep Finland at the forefront of its development as this technology matures."



