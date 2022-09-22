Tata selects Juniper for 400G Cloud Metro upgrade

Tata Play Fiber, an internet service provider in India, selected Juniper for upgrades to its regional network.

Tata Play Fiber is implementing a 400G-capable network powered by Juniper’s Cloud Metro solutions, including ACX7100 Cloud Metro Routers and the ACX710 for the access layer.

In addition, Juniper's Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) subscriber management solution simplifies the delivery of bundled services such as internet connectivity, entertainment content and home security.

“It is an honor to play a role in Tata Play Fiber's mission to bring blazing internet speeds with unparalleled resiliency to more homes in India. Our experience-first approach and Cloud Metro innovations have laid the foundation for Tata Play Fiber to deliver unparalleled network experiences for its customers. We look forward to supporting Tata Play Fiber with their growth plans and are confident that they will be able to provide game-changing internet experiences for many years to come,” states Sajan Paul, Managing Director & Country Manager, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks.



