Tarana pushes its FWA platform to 1.6 Gbps aggregate links

Tarana previewed an upcoming software update and an expansion into the the 6 GHz unlicensed band in the U.S. and Canada that will enable its ngFWA platform to cross into gigabit performance.

The next release of Tarana's G1 radio platform will support operation in the 6 GHz unlicensed channels. A software update will add "G1x2" mode, doubling the current 80MHz bandwidth of the G1 platform to 160MHz, organized as four independent 40MHz carriers — in either 5 or 6 GHz or both — to deliver up to 1.6 Gbps in aggregate for each G1 link. 1 in 6 GHz and G1x2 mode for both 5 and 6 GHz are expected to be generally available in mid 2023. Operation in G1x2 mode will also be an option available for currently shipping 5 GHz G1 BNs and RNs, with accommodations required for the new rate/reach metrics involved.

The capabilities were demonstrated at Tarana's Digital Multiply launch event at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

“The gap between fiber economics and wireless performance has led many to believe that the world’s digital divide problem is economically unsolvable. Today we further revealed the trajectory of ngFWA technology and it clearly shows non-line-of-sight wireless, in both licensed and unlicensed bands, can deliver high performance 'end-game' broadband to homes and businesses alike. It’s another impressive case of technology and innovation creating all-new possibilities,” said Basil Alwan, Tarana's CEO.

Tarana, which is headquartered in Milpitas, California, notes that its G1 ngFWA platform has been embraced by more than 190 ISPs in 8 countries in its first year of commercial shipments. G1 base nodes sold to date are expected to cover 20 million households and will have the capacity to serve as many as 1 million subscribers when fully deployed in the coming months — an unprecedented inaugural achievement.

