T-Systems migrates Continental's SAP to private cloud

Continental, which operates one of the largest SAP installations in Germany, is working with T-Systems to migrate to a private cloud.

Under the project, T-Systems is transferring more than 450 SAP systems from Continental AG to the private cloud in Frankfurt am Main. There, the IT service provider will support the SAP operating system until at least the end of 2027. The contract covers all services related to operation, from consulting to the hotline.

"We are pleased to continue working with T-Systems," said Christian Eigler, Group CIO at Continental. "The decisive factors for us were the reliability of the applications, the flexibility of the solutions and, above all: end-to-end service – one SAP, one contact person. For all trades from consulting, migration and transformation, operation to the German-speaking hotline."

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems, said, "Cloud services developed in Germany are one of our most important growth areas for the European industry. The benefits are lower costs, more flexibility and better resilience for companies. The automotive industry benefits from this to a particular extent because it uses cloud applications to standardize its own processes and those of many suppliers."

https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/t-systems-brings-continentals-sap-to-the-private-cloud-1013820