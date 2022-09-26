T-Mobile US tests site inspection robot

T-Mobile is testing an inspection robot from InDro Robotics, the leading Canadian air and ground robotics research and development company.

InDro Robotics’ Sentinel was chosen by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to evaluate ground-roving robotics based on its ability to provide 24-hour substation asset inspection and security monitoring. Sentinel was up to the task and ran constant surveillance while streaming all data back to maintenance teams in near real-time using a custom integrated 5G router connected to T-Mobile’s network. The rover was able to follow preset paths while running autonomously and was remotely controlled by operators over 5G. Thanks to its thermal camera, depth sensor and 30x zoom capabilities, InDro Robotics’ Sentinel rover can read and report on gauge levels while monitoring for abnormalities like fluctuating component temperatures, intruders, wildlife hazards, etc.

“Like most robotics, the Sentinel requires an ultra-reliable network with low latency, and T-Mobile 5G proves to be more than capable,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “The possibilities to use 5G in ways that keep people safe, make life easier and help businesses save money are endless. And we’ve barely scratched the surface of what’s possible.”

“The most important part of monitoring industrial complexes is being able to reliably capture and send data to customer maintenance teams in real-time, no matter where they are or how far away,” said Peter King, Head of Robotic Solutions at InDro Robotics. “Using T-Mobile’s 5G network in EPRI’s evaluation was a no-brainer, and thanks to its reach, we can carry out robot and drone operations in the U.S. nearly anywhere, anytime.”