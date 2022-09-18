T-Mobile US scoops us more than 7,000 2.5 GHz licenses

T-Mobile U.S. won more than 7,000 county-based licenses covering 81 million people primarily in rural areas in the FCC's recently-completed Auction 108. The cost is $304 million.

best value, backed by the best customer experience from the best team. This additional spectrum only accelerates that mission,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Our competitors have been distracted, whether they were trying to become media conglomerates or were betting on the wrong 5G strategy, and their customers are paying the price. Meanwhile, we have been laser focused on being the best in wireless, and we’re seeing the results of that focus play out now.”

“We’ve been clear in our mission for years. We've supercharged the Un-carrier by building the leading wireless network in America – with leading breadth and depth – and paired it with the

https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/coverage-map