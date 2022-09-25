T-Mobile US offers free in-flight Wi-Fi on United

T-Mobile US is now offering its customers free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, where available, on select domestic and short-haul international United flights.

Coverage Beyond launches on United’s 737s, MAX8s, MAX9s, select 757-300s and select A319s with Wi-Fi supported by Viasat and Thales InFlyt Experience.

The T-Mobile service is already available in the U.S. on American, Alaska and Delta airlines .

“Now, T-Mobile customers can stay connected from takeoff to landing and beyond on hundreds more flights, now including United Airlines!” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “This latest expansion of Coverage Beyond is all part of our goal to keep customers connected even outside the signal of our network, and we’re on a nonstop mission to find new ways to make that happen.”

