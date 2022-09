Sparkle, a global service provider with an extensive fiber optic backbone, is rapidly expanding its reach across five domains: IP&Data, Cloud & Data Center, Enterprise, Mobile, Voice.

Enterprise connectivity services are now being transformed by digitalization and the cloud.

In this video, Antonella Sanguineti, Head of Product Management Secure Cloud & Networking Solutions, Sparkle, discusses how enterprises are changing the way they consume connectivity services.

https://youtu.be/g1zmEIpAmi8