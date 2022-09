On Sunday, September 4, SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites and Spaceflight’s Sherpa-LTC, an orbital transfer vehicle, to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This was the seventh flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, and now three Starlink missions.

The mission was SpaceX’s 59th Starlink mission to date.



It was SpaceX's first Starlink mission in September and 26th Starlink mission this year.

