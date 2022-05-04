SoftBank demos 5G slicing and MEC powered by Arrcus

SoftBank Corp. demonstrated automated network slicing over 5G mobile networks and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) applications, running with ArcOS – a key component of Arrcus’ ACE networking software stack.

In this demonstration, SRv6 MUP with SRv6 Flex-Algo from Arrcus provided advanced traffic engineering capability to extend a 5G network slice to MEC applications with seamless automation, without the need for additional 5G equipment. SoftBank also verified SRv6 MUP interoperability with 5G equipment in its laboratory. The yearlong trial will now proceed to the next step, preparing SRv6 MUP technology for commercial deployment.

SoftBank’s introduction of SRv6 MUP to standards-based 5G will allow mobile traffic to be forwarded flexibly across the transport network and into the cloud – bridging the gap between mobile and native technologies and helping to establish a simplified, cost-effective solution to high-speed connectivity between the mobile networks and applications.

“Arrcus is excited to work with industry leader SoftBank on this innovative approach, leveraging our ACE platform that is highly programmable with advanced traffic engineering features, to realize the vision of 5G services with a simplified approach,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus.

http://www.arrcus.com

3 forces driving innovation in enterprise Networks Arrcus, ONUG, Video https://youtu.be/SKLKD3wdAfAWhat are the 3 biggest forces driving innovation in enterprise networks today? Cost, Cloud, and Connectivity, answered Shekar Ayar, CEO of Arrcus. Here’s a perspective from ONUG Spring 2022 on how a modernized routing stacking can drive transformation across all three of these forces.Arrcus cites 80% growth in bookings in Q1Thursday, April 07, 2022 Arrcus Arrcus, a privately-held company that... READ MORE







