SK C&C deploy managed SD-WAN from Nuage

South Korea-based SK C&C has deployed the Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service, which provides network connectivity between branches and the cloud while delivering enhanced security, network visibility and significantly improved economics.

The Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service removes the startup and operational costs of deployed SD-WAN via its cloud hosted, multi-tenancy deployment model that delivers SD-WAN as-a-Service. As a locally hosted solution, SK C&C benefits from a simplified deployment model that improves service deployment time and removes the need for capital expenditure through its as-a-Service subscription model.

The deployment and maintenance services are provided by Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service distributor, Dongkuk Systems.

Saurabh Sandhir, Vice President and General Manager of Nuage Networks from Nokia, said: "All digital transformation projects require a strong network foundation that links the business application users in the branches to the business applications in the private and public cloud. Our Nuage Networks powered cloud hosted SD-WAN service is a perfect fit for SK C&C as they accelerate their cloud based IT projects. With Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN service, supported by our partner Dongkuk Systems, SK C&C will deliver an enhanced networking experience with embedded security and improved application visibility for all sites on the networks.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2022/09/05/nokia-and-sk-cc-deploy-managed-sd-wan-to-accelerate-group-wide-digital-transformation/