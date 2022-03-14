Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SiFive intros RISC-V processors for automobiles

Tuesday, September 13, 2022  ,  

SiFive introduced three RISC-V processors for automotive manufacturers and their suppliers.

The processors target current and future applications like infotainment, cockpit, connectivity, ADAS, and electrification, as the market transitions to zonal architectures and manufacturers require the energy efficiency, simplicity, security, and software flexibility that RISC-V offers. 

“SiFive is combining the best RISC-V benefits in the only end-to-end portfolio designed to meet automotive needs today and long into the future,” said Patrick Little, CEO and Chairman, SiFive. “We are seeing widespread interest in our new RISC-V automotive solutions and are working closely with several leading semiconductor companies and top-tier suppliers, who are turning to the flexibility of our highest performance cores in areas like safety-critical compute applications. Customers are now able to take advantage of our latest, most powerful cores to bring exciting innovations to consumers.”

“Renesas has been closely collaborating with SiFive to bring the strong benefits of RISC-V to many of our products,” said Takeshi Kataoka, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Automotive Solution Business Unit at Renesas. “RISC-V continues to gain momentum around the world, and we plan to leverage SiFive’s portfolio of automotive RISC-V products in our future automotive SoC solutions to meet the exacting demands of these global customers. Partnering with an innovation leader like SiFive is a logical step that allows us to fuel our growth and meet our customer’s evolving requirements.”

https://www.SiFive.com

SiFive raises $175 million in Series F funding for RISC-V

Monday, March 21, 2022    

SiFive, a start-up specializing in RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, raised $175 million in a Series F financing round, valuing the company at over $2.5 billion. SiFive, which is based in San Mateo, California, develops a range of processor cores, accelerators, and SoC IP to create domain-specific architecture that will enable efficient, high-performance computing solutions. The Series F round was led by Coatue Management, a global...

READ MORE

Alphawave IP to acquire OpenFive Business Unit from SiFive for $210m

Monday, March 14, 2022    

Alphawave IP Group plc agreed to acquire the entire OpenFive business unit from SiFive for US$210 million in cash.SiFive is the founder and leader of RISC-V computing based in San Mateo, California. OpenFive, a SiFive business unit, has a high-speed connectivity system-on-chip (SoC) IP portfolio and a proven team based in India and Silicon Valley that has been delivering custom silicon solutions for over 15 years.  The acquisition significantly...

READ MORE