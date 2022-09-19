ECOC22: Semtech adds VCSEL driver for 400G and 800G

Semtech announced a new addition to its FiberEdge platform of PAM4 chipsets - the GN1848 is a 56GBd quad low power, low cost, low noise and industry leading linear VCSEL driver with programmable bias and modulation currents, enabling interoperability with multiple VCSELs. The FiberEdge GN1848 is designed for 400GBASE-SR4/VR4 and 800GBASE-SR8/VR8 PAM4 multimode optical transceivers and active optical cables (AOC). The FiberEdge GN1848 is sampling now as wire-bondable bare die, allowing direct wire bonding to a quad channel 250μm pitch VCSEL without the need of a bias tee.

Semtech’s FiberEdge platform includes:

GN1089: Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1089SC2: Single Channel 28GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1800: Second Generation Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1800SC2: Second Generation Single Channel 28GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1700: 50Gbps PAM Linear TIA for 5G Wireless

GN1810: Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1812: Second Generation Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

GN1814: 500μm Pitch Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

New– GN1816: 250um Pitch Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear TIA

New– GN1848: Quad 56GBd PAM4 Linear VCSEL Driver

GN1862: Single Channel 56GBd PAM4 Linear EML Driver

“The high performance and low cost required by our customers in high-speed short reach multimode and active copper cable (AOC) applications can now be achieved with the FiberEdge GN1848 VCSEL driver, coupled with our newly introduced FiberEdge GN1816 transimpedance amplifier (TIA),” said Nicola Bramante, senior product line manager for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “The interoperability of Semtech’s FiberEdge multimode chipset extends the well-established FiberEdge portfolio and enables high-speed optical manufacturers to quickly and more easily develop industry-leading and low-cost optical modules.”