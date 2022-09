The 7th edition of the Summit will take place next 8th and 9th November 2022 as an hybrid event (in-person in Paris and live streaming online) at the Hotel Pullman Paris Centre.

A special focus of the event will be SSE, as analysts, service providers and leading enterprises will discuss why it is no longer enough to offer a managed SD-WAN solution. To stay ahead, service providers must offer an integrated SASE or SSE solution on a global scale.

Other sessions cover Deployments, uCPE, Orchestration, ZTNA, AI and 5G architecture issues, especially SD-WAN network slicing.

Registration information is posted here: https://www.uppersideconferences.com/sd-wan/