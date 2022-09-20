ECOC22: SABIC intros ultra-high-heat resin for CPO transceivers

SABIC introduced its EXTEM RH1016UCL resin, a new ultra-high-heat, near-infrared (IR)-transparent grade well-suited for injection-molded lenses used in co-packaged optical transceivers and other optical connectors.

EXTEM RH1016UCL resin is one of the first IR-transparent thermoplastics that can robustly withstand the 260°C peak temperature of printed circuit board (PCB) reflow soldering while maintaining dimensional stability of the molded part. This capability helps enable optical connectors to be mounted with other components in one step, avoiding the separate assembly and alignment processes that are required for lower-temperature lens materials. The new EXTEM resin also provides high-throughput, precision micro-molding capability for enhanced productivity. Together with optical design freedom and breakthrough high-temperature performance, this new resin can help customers transition from pluggable optics to co-packaged optics that support increased data center speed, scale and energy efficiency. EXTEM RH1016UCL resin has been validated by a major technology OEM in the United States.

“Co-packaged optics are a next-generation technology that can help increase data center reliability and reduce power usage and costs by bringing the optics much closer to the main switching ASIC,” said Florian Jung, global business manager, ULTEM and EXTEM, SABIC’s Specialties Business. “Producing complex, miniaturized lenses and arrays for co-packaged optics calls for new materials that can overcome the design, manufacturing scalability and system cost drawbacks of glass. SABIC’s new EXTEM RH1016UCL resin addresses these needs while helping to advance this emerging technology and opening new opportunities to help improve PCB integration density and energy efficiency.”

“Using a special chemistry, we developed a new EXTEM resin with very high heat resistance that now supports the placement of optical interconnects with thermoplastic lenses close to the ASIC chip prior to PCB assembly,” said Gabrie Hoogland. “Co-packaging helps make the electronic signal path as short and seamless as possible to facilitate very high data transmission rates. To assist customers in adopting EXTEM RH1016UCL resin, SABIC’s global technology centers provide micro-molding capabilities, including state-of-the-art equipment to test optical properties and constants, metrology, reflow soldering stability and application (hydro)aging.”

