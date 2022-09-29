Qualcomm advances its 5G RAN chips

Qualcomm confirmed that its upcoming X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and QRU100 5G RAN platform are now sampling with first customers. Commercial deployments from OEMs are now expected in 2023.

Qualcomm X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card -- can be used for offloading server CPUs from compute-intensive 5G baseband processing. It supports a range of baseband function split options which spans support of all 7.x split functions providing OEMs and operators with deployment flexibility and facilitates scalable, cost-effective 5G RAN networks spanning mmWave and Sub-6 GHz. The accelerator card is positioned as a customizable turnkey solution for O-RAN fronthaul and 5G NR layer 1 High (L1 High) processing including beamforming processing and support for simultaneous massive MIMO 64T64R sectors.

Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform -- a Modem-RF base station chipset supporting Massive MIMO and O-RAN architectures. Advanced features include Multi-operator RAN sharing, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and digital beamforming as well as 64T64R, 32T32R and non-Massive MIMO solutions. Qualcomm says its solution supports all split options providing OEMs and operators with tremendous flexibility to deploy unprecedented peak speeds with available spectrum resources and facilitates scalable, cost-effective 5G RAN networks spanning mmWave and Sub-6 GHz

“Network operators understand the importance of deploying 5G network infrastructure that can support the demands of next-generation networks, enhance consumer experiences, and unlock new use cases. They require a scalable solution with high capacity and low latency,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies.