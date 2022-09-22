Orange and Netskope Partner on Carrier-class Connectivity and SSE

Orange Business Services and Orange Cyberdefense are collaborating with Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE) to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform.

The co-managed solution will reduce complexity for enterprises, providing continuously updated cloud security via the Orange Business Services Telco Cloud Platform. Telco Cloud Platform is a revolution in the way networks are built, run, and managed with enhanced performance. The software-defined approach optimized for telco workloads allows for greater agility and cost reduction.

“Cloud transformation and hybrid work models mean that traditional security architectures are no longer effective or efficient. Plugging our market leading platform into Orange’s network will enable Orange to significantly increase its offering to enterprises looking to secure data without limiting business productivity,” explains Sanjay Beri, CEO, Netskope.

“This innovative partnership is an important part of our Evolution Platform concept designed to simplify connectivity, cloud, and security and support business outcomes from end-to-end, providing real-time protection for our users, their applications, and data, wherever they are. It underscores our position as a trailblazer in SSE and managed services, providing the right balance of performance, speed, and protection to our customers,” adds Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO, Orange Business Services.