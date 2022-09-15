OE Solutions launches DCO transceivers for access

OE Solutions is launching portfolio of digital coherent optical transceivers targeted at access network applications, including wireless mid-/back-haul as well as aggregation and backhaul in MSO networks. The portfolio supports a range of form factors with QSFP28, QSFP-DD and CPF2 and high-output power options as well as both standard and industrial temperature ranges. The first products support 100Gbps as well as 200Gbps.

The access network infrastructure is undergoing significant changes to accommodate the rapid growth in bandwidth consumption while also reducing the cost. One aspect of this trend is more capital- and space-efficient aggregation, which is increasingly deployed in unconditioned locations, such as outdoor pedestals or pole/wire-mounted enclosures. Such in-field aggregation creates a need for high- bitrate transceivers that are suitable for external deployment while also operationally easy to deploy and maintain.

Digital coherent optical (DCO) transceivers have been deployed for about a decade now but have mostly been used in long-haul core network and more recently in high-capacity metro networks. Many DCO transceivers features are attractive to access networks as well but the particular requirements of such applications, in particular price, form factor and environmental hardiness, have been a challenge. This is now changing with the next generation of DCO transceivers and access networks are poised to adopt them much more broadly.

OE Solutions is launching its portfolio of DCO transceivers, which are targeting access network applications. The first 100G QSFP28 and QSFP-DD transceivers are already shipping while additional features including CFP2, 200G multi-rate operation and industrial temperature (IT) operation are nearing release.

“We are excited to introduce OE Solutions’ digital coherent transceiver module to our customers,” said W.H. Lee, Director of Development for Coweaver Co., and added “This will significantly increase the value of our network solutions for our customers allowing them to scale with the increasing bandwidth demands in a widening application space.”

Walter Lee, GM and VP of the Optical Transceiver BU at OE Solutions stated “The launch of our coherent transceiver portfolio is an important milestone for OE Solutions as we build on our legacy as a leading supplier to the cable and wireless optical network market. We look forward to supporting the burgeoning application of coherent technology in access networks.”

