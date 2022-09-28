NTT to build 30 MW data center in Kyoto prefecture

NTT is to invest approximately 40 billion yen to to build a new "Keihanna Data Center" in Kyoto Prefecture.

NTT Communications plans to start providing services in the second half of fiscal year 2025.

The building will be a four-story, seismic-isolated structure that will stably supply a total of 30 MW for IT load (starting at 6 MW and gradually expanding) to a server room space of 10,900 sqm (equivalent to 4,800 racks). In addition to providing a redundant power supply, air conditioning, and communication equipment meeting the international Tier III standards for data centers, disaster countermeasures, and enhanced security, sustainable and safe services through enhancing energy-saving equipment.

https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2022/09/29/220929a.html