NTT DOCOMO runs Nokia's AI radio frequency capacity planning

NTT DOCOMO is using Nokia's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Radio Frequency (RF) capacity planning software.

The AI RF capacity planning solution is part of Nokia’s Automation Visualization Analytics software offering that delivers “intelligence everywhere.” It was customized based on DOCOMO’s requirements and can predict RF capacity of 4G cells from BTS performance data; and simulate the best candidate locations of 5G cell and RAN hardware to meet required area capacity.

The software supports DOCOMO’s ongoing work to achieve a clearer understanding of where its network is starting to get congested and where to plan network upgrades to prevent capacity bottlenecks.

Yoshitaka Hiramoto, Director of RAN department at NTT DOCOMO, said: “We are striving to create new values and contribute to the resolution of social issues through communication technology to make our customers' lives more convenient and prosperous. To achieve this, efficient network construction is essential, and we expect incorporating Nokia's AI driven RF capacity planning software into our network capacity design work will help us to realize the construction of efficient networks.”

John Lancaster-Lennox, Head of Market Unit Japan at Nokia, said: “Placing a 5G cell in the best location can be just as important as the technology itself. AVA’s AI driven capacity planning software gives DOCOMO a critical tool for better understanding network capacity levels in order to give its customers an even better 5G experience.”

