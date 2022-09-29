DOCOMO and NEC cut 5G SA power consumption with AWS Graviton2

NTT DOCOMO and NEC demonstrated an average of a 72% reduction in power consumption against incumbent x86 processors using NEC's 5GC software running on AWS Graviton2. The trial tested performance within a 5GC hybrid cloud environment leveraging AWS Graviton2 and DOCOMO's on-premises Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) infrastructure.

Following the completion of this first phase trial, the companies will now conduct a second phase trial to test the 5GC network function on AWS Outposts equipped with Graviton2 processors on DOCOMO's premises.

"We are delighted to announce that we achieved significant reduction of power consumption of 5GC thanks to NEC's advanced, cloud-native 5GC software and AWS's innovative and highly efficient Graviton2," said Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Executive General Manager of the R&D Innovation Division of NTT DOCOMO. "We will continue the collaboration on the PoC with NEC and AWS for future delivery of environmentally friendly and disaster-resilient 5G network service to our customers."

"The significant power reduction achieved through this trial indicates a big step forward in commercializing environmentally friendly, sustainable, next-generation mobile infrastructure. NEC will continue adopting cutting-edge, low-power technologies, such as Graviton2, for its UPF and vRAN domains. Our aim is to further contribute to building a sustainable society through provision of sustainable virtual networks and the realization of next-generation, low-power mobile infrastructure," said Atsuo Kawamura, Executive Vice President, NEC.



