NTT announces 1.2 Tbps coherent DSP

NTT announced a digital coherent signal processing circuit and optical device that achieves 1.2 Tbps optical transmission at 140 Giga baud.

NTT says its proprietary device utilizes a digital coherent detection scheme in which the polarization, amplitude, and phase of light are captured as digital data. The signal distortion that occurs in the optical fiber transmission channel and optoelectronic devices are compensated and equalized through advanced signal processing.

Figure 1 (below) shows the configuration of an optical signal transceiver with a maximum transmission capacity of 1.2 Tbit/s. The transceiver consists of a cutting-edge digital coherent signal processing circuit (Fig. 1 upper right photo) and a 140-Giga baud class optical device with the world's widest-class opto-electrical response bandwidth (Fig. 1 upper left photo).





https://group.ntt/en/newsrelease/2022/09/05/220905a.html