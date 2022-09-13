Nokia unifies OSS, BSS, and security software under its AVA brand

Nokia’s OSS, BSS, and security software applications will be unified under Nokia’s brand, AVA (Automation, Visualization, Analytics). AVA provides “Intelligence Everywhere” through AI, machine learning, no code configuration, open APIs, multi-cloud orchestration, and digital ecosystems.

Nokia is introducing AVA Open Analytics framework to help CSPs accelerate AI projects, in part by simplifying how data is stored and used. The idea is to move from centralized data “lakes” to a hybrid data mesh architecture that abstracts technical complexity. Nokia expects the framework to be fully commercially available in 2023.

Nokia is also introducing the IGNITE Digital Ecosystem to bring together customers and application partners to accelerate and commercialize innovation of security, automation, and monetization solutions.

Hamdy Farid, Senior Vice President, Business Applications at Nokia, said: “By strengthening our analytics framework and unifying our portfolio under the AVA brand, we are reinforcing our commitment to provide deep intelligence across our security, automation and monetization solutions. We look forward to partnering with our CSP and enterprise customers along with application developers to drive further innovation and create 5G value.”