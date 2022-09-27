Nokia appoints Shaun McCarthy as president of N. America sales

Nokia has appointed Shaun McCarthy as President of North America Sales, reporting directly to Chief Customer Experience Officer Ricky Corker.

McCarthy joins Nokia from Cisco where he was vice president of worldwide sales for the Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group. At Cisco, he was instrumental in building a world-class sales team, leading multiple strategic M&A activities, and incubating new solutions with lighthouse customers. He has also served in several leadership roles at a number of Silicon Valley companies, including Palo Alto Networks, Brocade, and Vyatta.