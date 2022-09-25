Nextlink picks Tarana for fixed wireless broadband

Nextlink Internet, a rural-focused provider of high-speed internet and phone services in 11 states, has selected Tarana's G1 fixed wireless platform to compete in local markets with fiber providers.

The deployment will focus on under- and unserved communities and rural regions in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The team expects to expand service to hundreds of rural counties over the next several years, covering over a quarter million households.

Nextlink said it wil used Tarana’s G1 platform to go above and beyond its regulatory commitments, delivering 500 Mbps service where it was obligated to deliver 100 Mbps service. Finally, Nextlink plans on utilizing a combination of fiber and gigabit fixed wireless to meet its RDOF obligations.

Tarana’s G1 platform can deliver gigabit services at impressive distances and in non-line of sight (NLoS) paths.

Tarana CEO Basil Alwan added “Our mission from the start has been to enable materially faster progress in closing the world’s persistent digital divide — we’re honored and excited by our collaboration with Nextlink to that end.”

