NEC debuts SpectralWave for disaggregated optical transport

NEC introduced its "SpectralWave WX Series" a lineup of open specifications-compliant, open optical transport products.

The products, which were developed in collaboration with NTT, are based on standards defined by Open ROADM and Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) Phoenix initiative.

NEC sees the push for All Optical Networks as a marked shift in transport networks, which have conventionally required both optical and electrical technologies, but will be simplified to only optical transmission technology from end-to-end in the future. Initially, four products will be released on October 1, 2022.

The compliance with open specifications such as Open ROADM and TIP's Phoenix enable these devices to support configurations that connect to the function blocks of APN-T, APN-G and APN-I as defined by Open APN, and under examination by the IOWN Global Forum (*1).





"NEC aims to market these products to telecommunications carriers, electric power companies and data center operators throughout the world," said Sou Satou, Senior Director, Network Solutions Business Division, NEC Corporation. "Going forward, NEC will continue to contribute to the creation and expansion of open optical networks, aiming to acquire 25% of the future optical transport market by providing products that have grown in capacity from the current 400G to 800G and equipment that supports longer distances."

https://www.nec.com/en/press/202209/global_20220915_01.html