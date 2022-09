NEC has appointed José Renato de Mello Gonçalves as president of the company in Brazil.

Gonçalves served for over eight years at Orange Business Services, where he became vice-president of operations in Latin America, a position he held for the last four and a half years. Previously, he was an executive working in the Brazilian operation of Verizon Business and Nortel, always focused on business, in leadership positions in the commercial area of ​​these companies.

https://br.nec.com/pt_BR/press/PR/20220901051045_24516.html