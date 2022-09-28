NEC adopts Red Hat OpenShift

NEC has adopted Red Hat OpenShift as its preferred Kubernetes container platform. The companies are looking to develop DX, global 5G,digital finance and digital government applications.

NEC and Red Hat will organize a joint technical support system (collaborative Center of Excellence) consisting of more than 100 personnel from both companies, mainly architects who are familiar with container technology and Red Hat products, so that customers can use NEC's solutions together with Red Hat OpenShift with confidence.