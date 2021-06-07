Marvell and OE Solutions offer 100G QSFP-DD modules for industrial temperature

Marvell and OE Solutions collaborated to develop a 100G QSFP-DD optical modules supporting industrial temperature (I-Temp) for 5G backhaul and aggregation applications.

The OE Solutions Coherent Transceiver, which is now in commercial production, leverages the Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP (CDSP).

"Through our strategic collaboration with OE Solutions, we have brought to market an optimized coherent pluggable DSP solution for carriers transitioning to 100G networks that scales with their emerging 5G infrastructure needs while also providing industrial temperature support," said Samuel Liu, Sr. Director, Product Line Management at Marvell. "Marvell's Deneb coherent DSP offers technology innovation to global carriers supported by a large ecosystem for flexibility and ease of implementation."

"Global 5G momentum has accentuated the need for expanded fiber optic connectivity in the wireless infrastructure and the critical need for optical pluggable modules to operate reliably in outdoor conditions at fast data speeds," said Kyu Kim, CTO Coherent Technology at OE Solutions. "Through our collaboration with Marvell, we have provided the market with a new 100G coherent transceiver that addresses the fast growing access/aggregation network requirements."



