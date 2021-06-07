Marvell and InnoLight develop 100G QSFP-DD modules

Marvell and InnoLight have collaborated to launch a 100G QSFP-DD optical module portfolio for 5G backhaul and aggregation applications.

The InnoLight coherent module family is powered by the Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP (CDSP).

"InnoLight's Deneb-based module offers the ability for carrier customers to seamlessly upgrade their networks to meet increasing bandwidth requirements while expanding their market with minimal investment," said Samuel Liu, Sr. Director, Product Line Management at Marvell. "Through our strategic collaboration with InnoLight, this latest production milestone of the 100G QSFP-DD optical module is accelerating the 10G to 100G transition in aggregation networks to enable performance and flexibility advantages across the ecosystem."

"The launch of our 100G QSFP-DD coherent optics product line with Marvell's Deneb CDSP is exciting in that it will drive a whole new ecosystem of standards-based small form factor coherent pluggable modules," said Osa Mok, Chief Marketing Officer, InnoLight. "Our collaboration with Marvell will help enable massively scalable bandwidth for carriers transitioning to 100G networks."



