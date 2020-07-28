Sunday, September 25, 2022

Lumen acquires fiber pair on Google's Grace Hopper transatlantic cable

Sunday, September 25, 2022  ,  

Lumen Technologies has acquired a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall in the U.K. The Grace Hopper system will use Lumen landing station and infrastructure services at both locations.

Lumen is taking orders now on Grace Hopper which will be active and ready to deliver services in October.

"Data flow and capacity demands don't know boundaries. The bandwidth explosion across continents is real and we're meeting it head on by investing in new subsea cables," said Laurinda Pang, Lumen president of global customer success. "The Grace Hopper system is part of Lumen and Google's long history of collaboration. Together, we're building communications infrastructures for secure and reliable delivery of digital enterprise and consumer services around the world. We are pleased to be using our landing stations at these locations, and excited to add another end-to-end intercontinental connection to the Lumen network – one of the most deeply peered networks in the world."

Lumen now has a transatlantic subsea portfolio with six on-net diverse fiber routes, including Dunant, a Google subsea system. Dunant connects Virginia Beach in the U.S. with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast. Lumen has an on-net route utilizing Dunant between Richmond, Virginia and Paris, France.


Google's Grace Hopper subsea cable lands in Cornwall

Wednesday, September 15, 2021    

The Grace Hopper subsea cable has landed in Bude, Cornwall, UK. This follows a successful Bilbao landing earlier in September.Google says Grace Hopper will use a new switching architecture to provide optimum levels of network flexibility and resilience to adjust to unforeseen failures or traffic patterns. https://blog.google/around-the-globe/google-europe/united-kingdom/our-grace-hopper-subsea-cable-has-landed-uk/?linkId=131609522Google's Grace...

READ MORE

Google's Firmina cable to link North and South America

Wednesday, June 09, 2021    

Google announced plans to build a 12-fiber pair subsea cable linking North and South America via the Atlantic.The Firmina cable system, which will be designed, manufactured and installed by SubCom, will run from the East coast of the United States to Las Toninas, Argentina, with additional landings in Praia Grande, Brazil and Punta del Este, Uruguay. The Firmina system will use SubCom's 18kV power technology, which will enable Firmina to be...

READ MORE

Google's Grace Hopper subsea cable to link US-UK-Spain

Tuesday, July 28, 2020    

Google unveiled plans for a new subsea cable — Grace Hopper — which will run between the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain. The cable is named for computer science pioneer Grace Brewster Murray Hopper (1906–1992), an admiral in the U.S. Navy best known for her work in developing the COBOL programming language. The Grace Hopper cable will be equipped with 16 fiber pairs (32 fibers). Subcom has been selected as the lead contractor. The project...

READ MORE