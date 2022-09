Kioxia announced the industry's first 2 TB microSDXC memory card working prototypes.

The KIOXIA 2TB microSDXC UHS-I memory card is based on the company's BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory and an in-house designed controller.

The SD Association’s SDXC specification has supported memory cards up to 2TB for more than a decade – but 2TB cards have not been successfully manufactured until now.

Mass production of the KIOXIA 2TB microSDXC memory cards is scheduled to begin in 2023.