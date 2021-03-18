Keysight implents Credo's etimer/gearbox for 800G test

Keysight has selected Credo's retimer/gearbox devices for its Layer 1-3 800GE network device and Ethernet protocol test solutions for network infrastructure.

Keysight provides 800GE Layer 1-3 test coverage with an extensive set of use cases and break-out Ethernet port speeds from 800GE to 100GE, while leading the industry with the highest port density per rackmount unit in test solutions.

Credo said its devices were for two strategic test capabilities: First, the chip-to-module, high performance SERDES with 112 Gb/s electrical lanes with PAM4 signaling for 1x800GE and related slower port speed support. Most importantly, the ability to provide auto negotiation and link training (AN/LT) – which are needed for support of passive and active direct attached copper (DAC) cabling required for switch and server interconnections within equipment racks that are deployed in high volume within data centers.

