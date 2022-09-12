Kaloom raises $21 million for cloud-native edge networking





Kaloom, a start-up based in Montreal, has secured an additional US$21 million for its programmable and automated cloud-native edge center networking software solution.

Kaloom's Cloud Edge Fabric is an automated and programmable network fabric with built-in support for network slicing featuring an embedded multi-Terabit per second (Tbps) 5G UPF that is a highly performant, scalable, low latency cloud native solution.

The new investment came from the Quebec government and current investor, Alternative Capital Group (ACG), who matched the government of Quebec’s investment.

Kaboom said the latest investment will support its go-to-market strategy and extend its current heterogeneous hardware strategy by supporting additional platforms like SmartNICs and servers.

"With this investment, we can harness our momentum and continue to serve our global customers while expanding into new markets," said Laurent Marchand, Kaloom Founder and CEO. "Our mission is to empower service providers and operators worldwide with automated and fully programmable distributed edge network solutions that transform underlying network infrastructure and reduce total cost of ownership. This investment is critical to achieving that mission globally and enabling 5G-Edge and private 5G monetization in our industry."

