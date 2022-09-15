Juniper advances its data center NetOps with

Juniper Networks expanded its multivendor data center automation and assurance platform with the introduction of Apstra Freeform, a tool to help manage and automate data center operations regardless of topology and protocols used.

Freeform builds upon Apstra’s intent-based networking capabilities for full lifecycle data center management across a range of data center topologies and vendors, enabling a reliable user experience that encompasses the following key features:



Reliable operations. Apstra’s role as the single source of truth enables data center designs to be applied consistently, every time. Closed-loop feedback provides IT professionals with reliable operations across disparate infrastructure.

Value now accessible to more customers. As part of this new release, Juniper is introducing a new Apstra licensing model. Freeform extends Apstra capabilities to significantly more use cases. Customers can now choose from three licensing tiers with the option to seamlessly upgrade at any time as needed.

“Apstra continues to emphasize the importance of reliable and consistent multivendor data center operations,” said Mike Bushong, Group VP of Data Center Product Management at Juniper Networks. “With the introduction of Freeform, we are expanding operational efficiency further into the market. Freeform brings full control of the network design into the hands of data center operators, giving them complete flexibility and versatility. Without topology constraints, we are truly democratizing intent-based networking and allowing everyone to benefit from the best operational practices in the cloud era.”

https://newsroom.juniper.net/news/news-details/2022/Juniper-Networks-Announces-Additional-Versatility-and-Flexibility-for-Data-Center-Operations-with-Expansion-to-Apstra-Software/default.aspx