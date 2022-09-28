Japan's SINET6 academic net upgrades to 400G with Juniper

Japan's National Institute of Informatics (NII), the inter-university research institute in-charge of Japan’s nationwide academic information infrastructure, has selected Juniper Networks' to upgrade its SINET6 academic information network.

NII engaged Juniper for SINET6 with the goal of improving its services by implementing advanced technologies such as 400G optical transmission, 5G mobile and Network Functions Virtualization (NFV). To scale SINET6’s reach and performance to 400G, NII selected Juniper’s MX Series Universal Routing Platforms and ACX Series Cloud Metro Routers for router network.

SINET6's supported POPs have now seen a 1.5x increase to 70 sites, improving connectivity experiences for the country's research institutions. SINET6 also utilizes Juniper’s PseudoWire Headend Termination (PWHT) capability provided by Junos OS, directly connecting sites using the ACX Cloud Metro Routers, lowering connectivity costs and simplifying the network. To safeguard against cyberattacks, the Juniper and Corero Joint DDoS Protection Solution was integrated with the MX Routing Platforms to enable high-speed, low-load and accurate attack traffic detection and defense.

“It is an honor to once again be chosen by NII to provide our experience-first solutions to power SINET6, which supports cutting-edge research and education in Japan. Building on our long-standing partnership, NII has built a cost-effective and highly reliable network that takes advantage of all the capabilities of 400G. We are excited to continue contributing to SINET's evolution and are committed to powering the best research and education experiences in the country,” stated Tomohiro Furuya, VP & Country Manager, Japan, Juniper Networks.