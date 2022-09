Jabil announced sampling of its CFP2 DCO ECO coherent transceiver based on Nokia’s CSTAR200+ silicon photonics optical engine.

“We are pleased to integrate Nokia’s CSTAR-200+ optical engine as part of our complete coherent transceiver solution,” said KW Hoo, GM of Jabil Photonics. “Together, we can accelerate the pace of technology advancements while bringing industry-leading optical products to market faster on behalf of customers worldwide.”

