Intelsat to provide secure global communications for FBI

Intelsat General Communications LLC (IGC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Intelsat, has been selected by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for resilient, secure, on-demand communications in clear and contested environments across the globe.

The service will leverage Intelsat's GEO satellite fleet, combining multi-layered, Ku-band HTS coverage with wide and spot beams to bring broadband connectivity around the globe - including the most trafficked flight routes. This solution delivers preflight, in-route transit, and on-station data, voice, and video communication capabilities anywhere in the world.

https://Intelsat.com