Intel's Pat Gelsinger shows Co-Package Optics connector

In a keynote address at the Intel Innovation event in San Jose, California, Pat Gelsinger demonstrated a pluggable co-package photonics solution -- a detachable, optical-in-package connector. Intel describes it as a a high-yielding, glass-based solution with a pluggable connector that simplifies manufacturing and lowers costs, opening possibilities for new system and chip package architectures in the future.

Gelsinger also previewed future high-volume system-in-package capabilities that will enable pluggable co-package photonics for a variety of applications.

Some other highlights:

UCIe: there are now over 80 member companies in the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) initiative, include rival foundries TSMC and Samsung. Intel will serve as a systems foundry, combining wafer manufacturing, packaging, software and the chiplet ecosystem.

Data Center GPUs: Intel revealed major milestones across its line of data center GPUs, in addition to pricing and availability for the first Intel Arc GPUs for gaming.

CPUs: 13th Gen Intel Core processors were introduced. The newest flagship Intel Core i9-13900K promises up to 15% better single-threaded performance and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance gen-over-gen.

“In the next decade, we will see the continued digitization of everything. Five foundational technology superpowers — compute, connectivity, infrastructure, AI and sensing — will profoundly shape how we experience the world,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. “Developers, both software and hardware focused, will build this future. They are the true magicians that advance what’s possible. Fostering this open ecosystem is at the center of our transformation and the developer community is essential to our success.”