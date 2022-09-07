Intel appoints Weiss as co-GM of the Design Engineering Group

Intel named Shlomit Weiss as senior vice president and co-general manager (GM) of the Design Engineering Group (DEG), replacing senior vice president Sunil Shenoy, who will retire at the end of the year. Weiss will lead the company’s design, development, validation and manufacturing support of intellectual properties (IPs) and system-on-chips (SoCs), reporting directly to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and joining the company’s executive leadership team.

Weiss returned to Intel last year as co-GM of DEG with Shenoy, specifically leading client product design engineering and the Intel architecture core portfolio used across client, data center and other segments. Before rejoining Intel, Weiss was senior vice president of silicon engineering at Mellanox, now part of Nvidia. She has more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Weiss has spent 28 years at Intel in engineering and leadership roles, including as leader of cross-site teams responsible for IP and discrete data center products, and general manager of data center group silicon development.

“The design engineering organization plays a central role in our ability to deliver leadership products in every category in which we compete. It requires a leader with deep technical expertise and passion for engineering excellence, and Shlomit has that in spades,” Gelsinger said. “With more than three decades of experience in semiconductor and SoC design engineering and management, Shlomit is known for her focus on quality and predictable execution, which are critical focus areas as we advance our IDM 2.0 strategy.”

“I returned to Intel last year because I was inspired and excited by Pat’s bold IDM 2.0 strategy and vision for the company and I saw an opportunity to help accelerate the company’s path to product leadership,” Weiss said. “I’m honored to join Pat’s leadership team and help re-energize and re-establish a culture of execution and innovation while leading our engineering teams to drive consistent and predictable cadence of quality product innovation.”