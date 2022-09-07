Intel appoints Weiss as co-GM of the Design Engineering Group

Intel named Shlomit Weiss as senior vice president and co-general manager (GM) of the Design Engineering Group (DEG), replacing senior vice president Sunil Shenoy, who will retire at the end of the year. Weiss will lead the company’s design, development, validation and manufacturing support of intellectual properties (IPs) and system-on-chips (SoCs), reporting directly to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and joining the company’s executive leadership team.
“The design engineering organization plays a central role in our ability to deliver leadership products in every category in which we compete. It requires a leader with deep technical expertise and passion for engineering excellence, and Shlomit has that in spades,” Gelsinger said. “With more than three decades of experience in semiconductor and SoC design engineering and management, Shlomit is known for her focus on quality and predictable execution, which are critical focus areas as we advance our IDM 2.0 strategy.”
“I returned to Intel last year because I was inspired and excited by Pat’s bold IDM 2.0 strategy and vision for the company and I saw an opportunity to help accelerate the company’s path to product leadership,” Weiss said. “I’m honored to join Pat’s leadership team and help re-energize and re-establish a culture of execution and innovation while leading our engineering teams to drive consistent and predictable cadence of quality product innovation.”