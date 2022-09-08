II-VI changes name to Coherent

II-VI (Nasdaq: IIVI) announced a corporate name change to Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR) and a new brand identity, following the successful completion of II-VI’s acquisition of Coherent, Inc., on July 1, 2022.

“We chose the name Coherent because it has the universal meaning of ‘bringing things together,’ and an appeal that we believe will expand our brand recognition and ultimately lead to value creation,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO of Coherent Corp. “The broader meaning of the word coherent represents our diversity in thinking distilled into our clarity of purpose, our unity in action, and our broader sense of engagement by connection to our mission, vision, and values.”

The company says its new logo represents the atom, which is foundational to what makes our products possible. The new name and brand identity reflect the combined company’s strong heritage and long history while signaling a broadened scope and vision for the future. The organization will maintain II-VI’s founding date of 1971 and its founding place and corporate headquarters as Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

https://ii-vi.com/