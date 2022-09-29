Hurricane Ian knocks 1,552 cell sites in Florida

As of 29-September-2022, the FCC reports that 1,552 cell sites were out of service in Florida, approximately 11% of the 14,188 cell sites in the state.

Of these, the FCC lists 180 cell sites as damaged/destroyed by the storm, while 795 cell sites are offline due to power issues, while 527 are on backup power.

The number of cell site outages in a specific area does not necessarily correspond to the availability of wireless service to consumers in that area.

Cable and wireline companies reported 525,966 subscribers out of service in the disaster area for Hurricane Ian; this includes the loss of telephone, television, and/or Internet services.

https://www.fcc.gov/document/hurricane-ian-communications-status-report-september-29-2022